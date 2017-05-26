Angel Locsin and John Lloyd Cruz reprise their roles as Mateo and Lia

MANILA, Philippines – The teaser for the highly anticipated teleserye La Luna Sangre, starring John Lloyd Cruz and Angel Locsin, has been released online.

In the short clip, fans get a glimpse of what happened to Lia (Angel Locsin) and Mateo (John Lloyd Cruz), after we last saw in Imortal.

The two are happy together as they begin their lives anew, but it seems their past has come back to haunt them – vampires and lobos (werewolves) have begun to gather once again.

La Luna Sangre stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. The show is the 3rd installment in the fantasy franchise, which is includes Lobo (2008) and Imortal (2010).

A short trailer was released in March, and it featured a fight scene between Kathryn and Daniel's characters.

La Luna Sangre was directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina and is scheduled to air in 2017. – Rappler.com