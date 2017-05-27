The couple, who co-starred in 'Zoolander,' decides to split after 17 years of marriage

MANILA, Philippines – Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have decided to split after 17 years of marriage.

In a statement sent to People magazine and published on May 27, Ben and Christine confirmed the news and asked for privacy.

The statement read: "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

Ben, 51, and Christine, 45, wed in Hawaii in May 2000. Together, they have two kids, a daughter Ella, 15, and a son Quinlin, 11.

Ben and Christine starred in movies together, including Zoolander, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Tropic Thunder, and Zoolander 2. – Rappler.com