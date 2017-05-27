Watch the 'Arrow' star complete a full 'American Ninja Warrior' course and more!

MANILA, Philippines – The full version of Stephen Amell's much-awaited American Ninja Warrior run is out! (READ: Stephen Amell to compete in 'American Ninja Warrior')

The Arrow star took on an obstacle course on the game show, and more.

"For every obstacle that we pass, we donate money to charity, right?" he asked the show's hosts after he completed the regular run. "I want to do one more."

He then took on an obstacle that the hosts said is used in the show's city finals and something that Stephen trains with on Arrow – the salmon ladder.



Stephen raised $35,000 in total for Red Nose Day, a UK-wide fund-raising event held every two years, organized by Comic Relief. (WATCH: Full 'Love Actually' reunion film released)

Stephen's American Ninja Warrior run was part of the US Red Nose Day, which was celebrated on May 25.

Stephen has long wanted to be on the show, tweeting about it in February 2016. After an exchange on Twitter with one of the show's hosts Matt Iseman, photos and videos of Stephen running the course were posted online in March. – Rappler.com