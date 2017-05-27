Here's an update on all your favorite characters, 14 years after the original movie was released

MANILA, Philippines – The full version of the Love Actually short film is out!

The 16-minute video was created for Red Nose Day, a UK-wide fund-raising event held every two years, organized by Comic Relief. It was released online by NBC on May 26. (RECAP: What happens in the 'Love Actually' reunion)

In the video above, fans can catch up on all their favorite Love Actually characters, played by the actors who portrayed them in the original movie – Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant, and many more.

The Love Actually short film, also known as "Red Nose Day Actually," was first aired in the UK on March 24. It was later aired in the US on May 25, before it was released online.

While it was still in production, fans glimpsed shots of the set, photos of the stars while filming, and other behind-the-scenes gems, which producer and scriptwriter Emma Freud posted online. (LOOK: Behind-the-scenes photos of 'Love, Actually' short film)

Watch the video above and let us know which of the Love Actually characters and storylines are your favorite! – Rappler.com