Mariel de Leon, Katarina Rodriquez, and Chanel Olive Thomas also perform Frank Sinatra's 'Just the Way You Are' for Aces and Queens mentor Jonas Gaffud

MANILA, Philippines – Three Filipino beauty queens took on ABBA's "Dancing Queen" at a recent session!

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa reunited on Friday, May 26, and gamely perfomed the song at the birthday party of their mentor Jonas Gaffud. (LOOK: Pia, Megan, Kylie in one fabulous photo shoot)

They can be seen singing in a video posted by a fan on YouTube and later shared by the official Aces and Queens Facebook page.

Jonas is the president and manager of Mercator Artist and Model Management, Inc, and is one of the founders of the pageant training camp Aces and Queens.

I was so happy last night these three gorgeous ladies attended my birthday party @meganbata @kylieverzosa @piawurtzbach #beautyqueens #philippnes #royalaffair #beautifulphilippines A post shared by Jonas Antonio Gaffud (@jonasofmercator) on May 26, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Pia, Megan, and Kylie aren't the only ones who performed that night. Newly crowned queens Binibining Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon, Bb Pilipinas Intercontinental 2017 Katarina Rodriguez, and Bb Pilipinas Supranational Chanel Olive Thomas also dedicated "Just The Way You Are" by Frank Sinatra to Jonas. Watch the 3 of them perform below!

We got there in the end Anything for you @jonasofmercator WE LOVE YOU! Frank Sinatra - Just The Way You Are by yours truly @katarinarodri @mariaangelicadl A post shared by Chanel | Miss Supranational (@chanelolivevillamayorthomas) on May 27, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

BbPilipinas (Miss Philippines) 2017 winners: @katarinarodri @chanelolivevillamayorthomas @mariaangelicadl . #birthdaynight #beautifulphilippines #beautyqueens #royalaffair A post shared by Jonas Antonio Gaffud (@jonasofmercator) on May 26, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Pia, Megan, and Kylie are part of Jonas' upcoming book, titled The Crown: The Making of A Queen, and are the cover girls of Mega magazine's June 2017 issue.

