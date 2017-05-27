See how Paolo turned himself into the iconic superhero!

MANILA, Philippines – Paolo Ballesteros is back at it with his makeup transformations, this time turning himself into an iconic superhero – Wonder Woman.

On Friday, May 26, the actor and Eat Bulaga host posted on Instagram a photo of himself as Wonder Woman.

In the caption, he wrote: "WONDER WOMAN makeup transformation woooh!" The look was accentuated by the Amazonian princess' familiar bracelets and tiara.

WONDER WOMAN makeup transformation woooh! #zenfonelive #liveStreamBeautifully #letsGoLive #GalGadot A post shared by Paolo Ballesteros (@pochoy_29) on May 26, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

Paolo's makeup transformation comes a few days before the movie opens in the Philippines. Wonder Woman, which stars Gal Gadot, will hit Philippine cinemas on June 1. – Rappler.com