IN PHOTOS: Kathryn Bernardo opens her own nail salon
MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo is now a businesswoman. On Friday, May 26, she formally opened her own nail salon, KathNails, at SM The Block.
The formal opening was attended by Kathryn's family, including her mother Min Bernardo, and Kathryn's on-screen partner Daniel Padilla.
Others spotted at the opening were Star Creatives Chief Operating Officer Malou Santos, Robi Domingo, and Khalil Ramos.
Check out these photos of Kathnails' opening from Star Magic and Nice Print Photos' official Instagram accounts.
– Rappler.com