Kathryn Bernardo opens KathNails at SM The Block

MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo is now a businesswoman. On Friday, May 26, she formally opened her own nail salon, KathNails, at SM The Block.

The formal opening was attended by Kathryn's family, including her mother Min Bernardo, and Kathryn's on-screen partner Daniel Padilla.

Others spotted at the opening were Star Creatives Chief Operating Officer Malou Santos, Robi Domingo, and Khalil Ramos.

Check out these photos of Kathnails' opening from Star Magic and Nice Print Photos' official Instagram accounts.

Congratulations @bernardokath on your new business venture @kathnailsbykcmb @bernardomin @supremo_dp A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on May 26, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Daniel Padilla also came to show his support for ‪#KathNailsByKCMB‬ A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on May 26, 2017 at 1:46am PDT

Tita malou's version of "ay may langaw shoo shoo" I have the coolest boss Thank you so much for everything MNS! more boomerang soon! @malousantos03 hahaha A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo (@bernardokath) on May 27, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

