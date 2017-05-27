Sharon Cuneta tears up as Rey Valera tries to convince contestant Bryan Chong to pick her as his coach

MANILA, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta got emotional on The Voice Teens Philippines when singer-songwriter Rey Valera appeared at the show's blind auditions to talk to contestant Bryan Chong.

On the episode that aired on Saturday, May 27, Bryan, who performed South Border's "Kahit Kailan," got two turns from the judges – one from Sarah Geronimo and another from Sharon Cuneta.

Sharon appealed to Bryan, asking him to pick her as his mentor, saying: "Ang ipakikiusap ko sa iyo, bigyan mo ng chance yung experienced na matagal na," Sharon said. "Sa awa ng Panginoong Diyos, nung 12 ako, ang daming magaling na nagsidatingan. Nandito pa rin ako, na sa The Voice pa nga ako."

(All I'm asking of you is to give a chance to those who have had a lot of experience already. By the grace of God, when I was 12, there were so many singers who entered the industry. I'm still here, and I'm on The Voice as well.)

She then introduced Rey, whom she credits for her almost 40-year career. Among the songs he wrote and she sang are "Mr DJ" and "Pangako Sa' Yo."

Rey then told Bryan: "Alam mo, nakakalito talaga dahil puro sikat yung mga kaharap natin. Alam mo naman dito sa The Voice, survival ito eh. Makikipaglaban ka sa mga kakampi mo, mga kalaban mo di ba? And sa showbiz, pati na rin sa buhay, survival ito.

(You know, it can be confusing because you're in front of all these famous artists. You know, here in The Voice, it's survival. You will have to compete with those who you're allied with, your competitors, right? And in showbiz and even in life, it's survival as well.)

"Tinitrain ka, hindi lang para... maging magaling ka na singer. Bibigyan ka din nila ng tip kung paano mag-survive dito. At masasabi ko si Sharon, madami na panahon na bumagsak yung tuka niyan and yet then, bumabagon palagi. Si Sharon, matagal ko nang kakilala at ang tanging kantiyaw ko diyan, pag palagi kaming magkakasama, palagi kaming kumakain. Hindi ko alam kung bakit ganun... kaya hindi ka magugutom," he ended with a laugh.

(They train you... to be a good singer. They will also give you tips on how to survive. And I can say, with Sharon, she's been through a lot, there were times when she was down, and yet, she always rises again. I've known Sharon for so long and the only thing I tease her about is that when we're together, we always eat. I don't know why... but you won't go hungry when you're with her.)

An emotional Sharon then exchaned "I love you's" with Rey and went up to hug him.

Despite Sharon and Rey's appeal, Bryan picked Sarah to be his mentor.

Rey is currently one of the judges on It's Showtime's "Tawag ng Tanghalan." – Rappler.com