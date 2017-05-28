The former 'Voice Philippines' contestant releases a music video to go with his feel-good song

MANILA, Philippines – Almost 3 years since he joined Team Sarah Geronimo on The Voice of the Philippines, Poppert has released his first solo single and music video to match.

Poppert wrote "Go With the Flow" himself, sharing during his Rappler Live Jam guesting that he had initially set out to write a hugot song. Instead, the Ryan Cayabyab Singers member put together a catchy, inspiritional track inspired by his experiences.

Poppert's "Go With The Flow" music video features his former Rak of Aegis cast mates Teetin Villanueva, Gab Pangilinan, Carlon Matobato, Gerhard Krysstopher, JP Basco, and Stephen Viñas.

“Go with The Flow” is aslo available on Spotify, iTunes, Deezer, and Amazon.com

Watch Poppert's "Go With The Flow" music video above, and let us know what you think! – Rappler.com