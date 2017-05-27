Liza Soberano brings Pia Wurtzbach to life in a 'Maalaala Mo Kaya' episode about the Miss Universe titleholder

MANILA, Philippines – The teaser for the Maalaala Mo Kaya (MMK) special, featuring the life story of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, was released on Saturday, May 27.

In the 15-second clip, we get a glimpse of Liza Soberano as Pia, showing her beauty queen walk, her makeup look, and wearing the blue Miss Universe crown.

Sa unang Sabado ng Hunyo, hatid ng MMK ang kwento ng buhay ng ating Miss Universe na si Pia Wurtzbach, tampok si Liza Soberano. Para sa buong pasilip, i-click ang link sa aming bio. #MMKPiaWurtzbach #MMK25 A post shared by MMKOfficial (@mmkofficial) on May 27, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

On May 24 and 25, photos of Liza and the cast of the MMK episode were posted on social media. Zsa Zsa Padilla is set to star in the episode, along with Lee O'Brien and Fifth Solomon. (READ: Liza Soberano to star in 'MMK' episode about Pia Wurtzbach)

Pia herself visited the set during production, and she and Liza got to meet each other.

Queen P dropped by our #mmk set last night! Last taping day for us on Friday! A post shared by Zsa Zsa Padilla (@zsazsapadilla) on May 24, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

The Pia Wurtzbach MMK episode is scheduled to air on June 3. – Rappler.com