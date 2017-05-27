WATCH: Liza Soberano is Pia Wurtzbach in 'MMK' teaser
MANILA, Philippines – The teaser for the Maalaala Mo Kaya (MMK) special, featuring the life story of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, was released on Saturday, May 27.
In the 15-second clip, we get a glimpse of Liza Soberano as Pia, showing her beauty queen walk, her makeup look, and wearing the blue Miss Universe crown.
On May 24 and 25, photos of Liza and the cast of the MMK episode were posted on social media. Zsa Zsa Padilla is set to star in the episode, along with Lee O'Brien and Fifth Solomon. (READ: Liza Soberano to star in 'MMK' episode about Pia Wurtzbach)
Pia herself visited the set during production, and she and Liza got to meet each other.
The Pia Wurtzbach MMK episode is scheduled to air on June 3. – Rappler.com