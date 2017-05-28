Miranda Kerr marries Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel
MANILA, Philippines – Australian model Miranda Kerr married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel on Saturday, May 27.
According to a report from People, the wedding was held at the backyard of their home in Los Angeles. Around 40 guests were said to have witnessed the nuptials.
E! News meanwhile reported that the intimate ceremony started around 4:40 pm and lasted for 20 minutes.
The couple got engaged in 2016 after they started officially dating in 2015. Miranda showed off her engagement ring on social media on July 2016, saying: "I said yes."
This is the second marriage for Miranda. She was previously married to actor Orlando Bloom. They have a son named Flynn. – Rappler.com