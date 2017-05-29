The former 'Arrow' and 'Teen Wolf' star gives Jeff an engagement ring, two months after Jeff proposed to him

MANILA, Philippines – It's a double engagement for Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham.

On Sunday, May 28, Jeff posted a photo of himself and Colton, showing off their engagement rings.

"I SAID YES!!! Not a bad day when you find YOUR engagement ring in a glass of vintage Dom Pérignon and of course with Cher's 'I Got You Babe' playing in the background. I Love YOU [Colton Haynes]. Now we are both engaged baby! Let's get married. I love you – love you – love you," Jeff said in the photo's caption.

In March, Jeff proposed to Colton in Mexico with fireworks and a message from Cher. The two confirmed that they were in a relationship in February.

Colton, who opened up about his sexuality in 2016, is known for his roles in Arrow and Teen Wolf.

Jeff is a florist and is the artistic director of Four Seasons George V in Paris. – Rappler.com