The singer-songwriter says the comment came from a fake Facebook account, adding that 'desperate trolls' spread it online

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-songwriter and Apo Hiking Society member Jim Paredes took to social media to deny a report that said he called people from Mindanao "taong bundok" (people from the mountains).

In a series of tweets on Saturday, May 27, Jim said: "I never referred to Mindanaoans as 'taong bundok.' My own mother is from Mindanao. Lies, lies, lies spread by trolls and losers on fake sites.

"My FB account has close to 4,000 friends. Don't be fooled by fake sites. Trolls know they are losing the war on truth, so they are desperate."

I NEVER referred to Mindanaoans as Taong Bundok. My own mother is from Mindanao. Lies lies lies spread by trolls and losers on fake sites — Jim (@Jimparedes) May 28, 2017

My FB account has close to 4K friends. Don’t be fooled by fake sites. Trolls know they are losing the war on truth so they are desperate — Jim (@Jimparedes) May 28, 2017

He also posted a screenshot of the fake "Jim Paredes" account that had the controversial comment. It became viral just a few days after martial law was declared in Mindanao.

Fake Jim Paredes account. Pls do not be gullible. Fuck this guy who misrepresents me. I never posted anything like this. pic.twitter.com/P1KXxvE5No — Jim (@Jimparedes) May 27, 2017

In a longer post on Facebook, Jim called out websites for reporting about the false statement.

"To all people, including news outlets like politico.com, who were fooled and rode on the fake story about me, I categorically deny that I called Mindanaoans 'taong bundok'. My mother is from Mindanao. I have friends from there and I have been to Mindanao countless times. I have even performed in Marawi City. I have spent happy times all over the island. The statement, posted on a fake account, is as untrue as saying the Philippine Constitution has more than 200 articles. It is a complete lie.

"Imagine standing on a hill and tearing a pillow apart and letting all the feathers fly where they may go. Now imagine having to pick each one by one. That is what spreading fake news, chismis (gossip) is like. Let us all practice discernment."

After reports came out about the alleged "taong bundok" comment, Jim drew flak on social media, and director Manny Castañeda even criticized him, calling him "mentally ill."

Manny later acknowledged that the statement was from a fake account, but argued that it was something the singer would have said.

"So, it may have been from a fake Jim Paredes account. Initially, people believed the post was from Jim because it was something I felt Jim Paredes was capable of saying. In short, fake or not… the statement, to my mind, is very Jim Paredes."

Jim, a staunch supporter of former president Benigno Aquino III, is known to be a critic of President Rodrigo Duterte. In the past, he has clashed with Duterte's supporters on social media. He also made headlines last February when he confronted a group of Duterte supporters during a rally marking the anniversary of People Power. – Rappler.com