'Kung kaya mo makipagbalikan sa ex mo, ito lang iyon – it's either mahal mo pa siya or never mo siyang minahal sa entire relationship ninyo,' says Arci on being friends after a breakup

MANILA, Philippines – Can exes still be friends after a breakup? For stars Gerald Anderson and Arci Muñoz, it's possible, but it depends on the situation.

Gerald and Arci spoke about the topic at a Monday, May 29 press conference for their new movie Can We Still Be Friends.

Gerald said that he can be – and is – friends with his former girlfriends.

"Ako po, kaya ko sabihin, genuinely, as totoo, na kaya ko maging kaibigan sa ex ko," he said. "At dahil doon po sa show [Ikaw Lang ang Iibigin] na ginagawa ko po. Sobrang blessing po nga siya dahil nagkaroon ako ng chance na makasama ko yung ex ko."

(For me, I can say, genuinely, as truth, that I can be friends with my ex. And it's because of the show [Ikaw Lang ang Iibigin] that I'm doing. It's such a blessing because it gave me the chance to spend time with my ex.]

Gerald is currently working on the TV series Ikaw Lang ang Iibigin with Kim Chiu, whom he dated for 4 years before they broke up in 2010. (READ: Kim Chiu, Gerald Anderson open up about breakup)

"Genuinely, nagpakatotoo ako sa inyo lahat. Tinatanong ko siya sa buhay niya, nagkukuwento ako sa buhay ko... but it takes time," he said.

(Genuinely, I was honest with all of you. I would ask about her life, I would tell her stories about my life... but it takes time.)

As for his other famous ex-girlfriend Maja Salvador, Gerald said becoming friends with her will also take time, but they are cordial with each other now.

Can Arci and Badi del Rosario be friends?

Arci, who broke up with Badi del Rosario in January, said that she has moved on, but can't be friends with him right now. Badi is a musician and the son of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei.

When asked if there is still a chance to get back with him, Arci said: "Maraming pong bagay nangyari. Everything has been said and done. Wala na talagang chance.

(So many things have happened. Everything has been said and done. There's no more chance.)

"Nakita ko na masaya na siya. Hindi ko alam [kung meron na siyang iba], may' kwento-kwento. Pero hindi na ako kasi nagtatanong. Okay na ako." (I see that he's happy. I don't know [if he has someone new], I've heard stories. But I really don't ask anymore. I'm okay.)

She said that the plot of Can We Still Be Friends is similar to her and Badi's story.

"Kaya nga tanong pa rin ito hanggang ngayon sa akin," she told the press, referring to the question of whether she and Badi could still be friends. "Kasi naalala ko na may time na we were 'break, on-off,' pero hindi malinaw sa amin – 'Ano ba? Tayo pa ba or hindi?' But we do still see each other. Tapos, hanggang sa tinanong niya ako. Gusto kong makipag-ayos na. Sabi niya sa akin 'Um, yeah, that could be. But right now, can we just be friends?'"

(That's why people still ask me that question now. Because I remember there was a time that were 'break, on-off,' but it wasn't clear to us – 'What now? Are we still together or not?' But we do still see each other. And then he asked me. I wanted to fix things. But he said, 'Um, yeah, that could be. But right now, can we just be friends?')

Arci said that she couldn't say yes to Badi: "Sabi ko na lang 'di ko kaya. 'Di ko kasi kaya makipagkaibigan sa taong mahal mo pa. So sabi ko 'di ko kaya. 'Di na lang kita kikitain. Bahala ka na."

(I said I can't do it. Because I can't be friends with someone I still love. So I said I couldn't do it. I just won't see you anymore. I'll just let you be.)

Who should make the first move?

During the press conference, Arci was also asked who should be the one to make the first move to be friends after a breakup.

"It can be both. I think it can be both. It depends talaga kung sino mag-iinitiate, depende din kasi sa breakup iyan, di ba? Kung hindi maganda ang breakup, wala sa kanila eh. Pero sabi nga ni Ge, ako kasi para sa akin, dalawang bagay lang. Kung kaya mo makipagbalikan sa ex mo, ito lang iyon – it's either mahal mo pa siya or never mo siyang minahal sa entire relationship ninyo.

(It can be both. I think it can be both. It depends, really, on who will initiate it, and it depends on how the breakup was, right? If the breakup was bad, no one will initiate it. But as Ge said, for me, there are just two things. If you can get back with your ex, it's just this – it's either you still love that person or you never loved that person at all during the entire relationship.)

"Kaya mo maging kaibigan ang ex mo, but it really does take time. Kasi nga, yung dalawang bagay na iyon. Baka sakali na maging magkaibigan kayo, while after a breakup, baka magkabalikan kayo dahil nga may feelings pa nga kayo. Or kaya mo maging makipagkaibigan sa kanya kasi hindi mo pala siya love... na friend mo lang pala siya," she said.

(You can be friends with your ex, but it really does take time. Because of those two things. Maybe you become friends, while after a breakup, maybe you'll get back together because you still have feelings for each other. Or you can be friends with that person because you don't love that person at all... that the person was really just a friend.)

In Can We Still Be Friends, Gerard and Arci play Digs and Sam, a former couple that tries to become friends after 8 years of dating. However, despite dating other people and competing to find a new love first, it turns out that one of them still loves the other.

The movie also stars Erika Padilla, Juan Miguel Severo, Ria Atayde, Bryan Santos, Markie Stroem, and Emmanuelle Vera. Can We Still Be Friends, directed by Prime Cruz, opens on June 14. – Rappler.com