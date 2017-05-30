Ronaldo Valdez is chosen as the first Filipino colonel

MANILA, Philippines – KFC now has its first Filipino colonel.

Actor Ronaldo Valdez was revealed as the fast food chain's colonel on its official Facebook page on Monday, May 29, (WATCH: Veteran actors audition to be KFC's first Filipino colonel)

In the video, Ronaldo, dressed in a white suit and glasses, is shown taking his oath as the colonel.

“I, the Colonel do solemnly swear to fulfill my duties to the best of my ability. I promise to uphold the fresh, hand-breaded quality in each piece of KFC original recipe chicken. Because in KFC, all parts are created equal.

I promise to protect the 11 secret herbs and spices that make my fried chicken unique in all the land. I pledge to push the boundaries of fried chicken innovation and lead the for this nation of fried chicken lovers. So help me gravy! ” he said.

Actors Pen Medina and Leo Martinez, who also took part in the “audition” made a special appearance.

Watch the video above and let us know if you think Valdez fits the role. – Rappler.com