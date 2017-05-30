Kendall Jenner's half-sister opens up about Kendall's controversial Pepsi ad

MANILA, Philippines – While Kendall Jenner has yet to speak up about her Pepsi ad controversy, her half-sister Kim Kardashian stood up for her over the issue.

In an episode of Watch What Happens Live that was released online on Sunday, May 28, host Andy Cohen asked Kim what she thought of the controversy.

"She totally understood at the end of the day and she felt really awful for it," replied Kim. "She just wants to move on from it."

The said ad was released in April, and portrayed Kendall leaving a photo shoot to join a protest. In the ad, Kendall gave a police officer a can of Pepsi, which he accepted and drank as the protesters cheered. (READ: Pepsi drops ad accused of mocking 'Black Lives' protests)

Critics said that Pepsi was appropriating the "Black Lives Matter" protests to promote the brand.

In her interview with Andy, Kim admitted that she didn't see the ad before the issue had blown up: "I didn’t see it until it had already gotten the attention, so you obviously have a different perspective when everyone’s just saying something. I think I was traveling and I landed and I just saw all this stuff come up.

"I think any time someone does anything they don’t have bad intentions of doing it a certain way. Especially Kendall, who’s so sensitive. She would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way."

Pepsi has since taken down the ad and apologized: "We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position," they said in a statement. – Rappler.com