The cute little yellow creatures are back!

MANILA, Philippines – Your favorite little yellow creatures are back as McDonalds Happy Meals once again! (READ: Minions to be back in McDonalds Happy Meals – see all 10 toys here)

The fast food chain is bringing out a new set of their well-loved Minions toys, just in time for the Despicable Me 3 movie's release. (WATCH: Gru meets his twin brother in new 'Despicable Me 3' trailer)

You can collect 10 cute toys in total, and they can all move at the push of a button, whizz around on wheels, or have hidden compartments with Despicable Me 3 characters inside.

Here's a look at all 10 of the Minions Happy Meals, with information on each one from a release.

PLAYFUL MINION

Press his pocket and his tongue sticks out.

CRAB BITE MINION

Lift his arm and his hat pops off.

GROOVIN’ MINION

Press down his head and his arms go up and down.

ROCKET RACER MINION

Pull back the Minion and watch it spin around in a crazy path.

MINION ANTICS

Turn the dial on the back of his head to make his ball and chain spin around.

AGNES’ ROCKIN’ UNICORN

Push Agnes and her unicorn forward and watch them sway back and forth as they roll along.

PUMPING IRON MINION

Levers in the back lift and lower this Minion's arms as he pumps iron.

DESPICABLE DUO

The front end drill of this car spins around as it rolls forward. Lift up the top hatch too, to reveal brothers Dru and Gru.

BANANA BLASTER MINION

Watch this Minion shoot bananas with his launcher.

MINION HYDROCYCLE SURPRISE

A push-along vehicle that opens up to reveal a Minion hiding in the back wheel when the front wheel is bumped.

These Minions Happy Meals will launch nationwide on Wednesday, May 31. Prices for Happy Meals start at P99.

Despicable Me 3 opens in Philippine cinemas on June 14.

Will you be collecting these Minions Happy Meals? Let us know which is your favorite in the comments! – Rappler.com