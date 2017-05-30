Liza Soberano is set to portray Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach in an episode of 'Maalaala Mo Kaya'

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano is training to be a queen – at least, in the newest trailer for the Maalaala Mo Kaya (MMK) special featuring the life story of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

In the clip, released on Tuesday, May 30, Liza, as Pia, tackles the beauty queen's journey to the crown – from training with the pageant camp Aces and Queens, to her two failed attempts at the crown, to eventually winning the Miss Universe title.

MMK also released a few photos from the episode on social media.

Anu-ano ang mga pinagdaanan ni Pia Wurtzbach bago nakamit ang tagumpay? Tunghayan ang kwento sa #MMKPiaWurtzbach ngayong Sabado (June 3), tampok si Liza Soberano. #MMK25 A post shared by MMKOfficial (@mmkofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

Nasasabik ka na bang matunghayan ang kanyang kwento? Liza Soberano bilang si Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach ngayong Sabado sa MMK. #MMKPiaWurtzbach #MMK25 A post shared by MMKOfficial (@mmkofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

The first teaser for the show was released on Saturday, May 27. (WATCH: Liza Soberano is Pia Wurtzbach in 'MMK' teaser)

On May 24 and 25, photos of Liza and the cast of the MMK episode were posted on social media. Zsa Zsa Padilla is set to star in the episode, along with Lee O'Brien and Fifth Solomon. (READ: Liza Soberano to star in 'MMK' episode about Pia Wurtzbach)

The Pia Wurtzbach MMK episode is scheduled to air on June 3. – Rappler.com