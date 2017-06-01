Richard Gutierrez is now signed with ABS-CBN

Published 3:01 PM, June 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Richard Gutierrez is now part of the cast of La Luna Sangre!

A 46-second teaser about his character Sandrino, the king of the vampires, was released on Wednesday, May 31. In the clip, Sandrino is shown with his tattooed arms wide open.

"Ako ang tinutukoy niya (He's refering to me)," he says of the prophecy on the show.

According to a press release, Sandrino is also the long lost son of Magnus, who was played by Jake Roxas in Imortal.

Richard's role in La Luna Sangre is his first TV project with ABS-CBN. He formally signed a contract with the network on Wednesday, May 31, and told the media during the press conference afterwards, "I'm very excited, very happy and thankfu. So yeah, abangan ang (watch out for) La Luna Sangre. Malapit na (It will be out soon)."

Aside from La Luna Sangre, which will star Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, Richard is also set to star in a movie with Angel Locsin and Angelica Panganiban. (READ: Richard Gutierrez, Angel Locsin to reunite in upcoming film)

The actor, who took a break after Ang Panday on TV 5 in 2016, said that his long vacation helped him to think about his next career move.

"As we all know, I've been away from the limelight for a while now. And I really chose that [break], I needed that to grow as a person, as a man, spend time with my kid and my family. I needed that time away, it helped me a lot.

"Now I'm back. I'm ready, re-energized, and focused. I know myself better now," he said.

The role of Sandrino, he said, was the first project with ABS-CBN he accepted after his long vacation, since it has always been a dream of his to play the role of a vampire. He mentioned that one of his favorite films is Interview With the Vampire, which he watched as part of his research.

Working with Angel again

At the press conference, Richard was asked if he was okay with being a supporting character on the show, since Kathryn and Daniel are the main characters.

"Now that I've grown as a man, I really don't look at it that way. I look at it in a way that I have a good project, it's a good role for me. I'm working together with the best team and really offer the audience something great, something new. For the young love team, I will support them, kasi pinagdaanan ko din iyon (because I went through that too). I had people supporting my back before. So it's my time to give back," he said.

La Luna Sangre is the 3rd installment of the Lobo and Imortal shows that starred Angel.

Richard, who worked with Angel on GMA 7's Mulawin, said that he and the actress have talked about working together again.

"Very happy si Angel. You know, she welcomed me. Sabi niya, 'Welcome, Chard. Finally, nandito ka na rin, magkasama uli' tayo. And she was very happy for me, she was very excited. Ang sarap lang ng feeling na makatrabaho uli' si Angel kasi sabay kami nag-start. It's good to see familiar faces and work with them and you know, Angel has been a vital person in my career, and it's nice to do a reunion project and nauna pa yung sa TV."

(Angel is very happy. You know, she welcomed me. She said, 'Welcome, Chard. Finally, you're also here, we'll get to work together again.' And she was very happy for me, she was very excited. It just feels good to work with Angel again because we started together. It's good to see familiar faces and work with them, and you know, Angel has been a vital person in my career, and it's to do a reunion project, and the one one TV came first.)

Richard also expressed his excitement working with John Lloyd Cruz, who is set to make a special appearance on La Luna Sangre.

Richard was also asked about his reaction to the GMA 7 fantaserye Mulawin vs Ravena, since La Luna Sangre will be competing with it. Richard starred with Angel as Aguiluz and Alwina in original show in 2004.

"You know, I know this question will come at some point," he responded. "I'm thankful for what GMA has done for me throughout the years that I've worked with them. They shaped who I am. But as an individual, as an actor, I'm happy where I am today. I'm thankful, but I'm also looking ahead," he said.

La Luna Sangre is set to air in June 2017. – Rappler.com