'Just like the stone of Darna, I'm hoping that she'll pass these on to her next successor someday,' says Angel, who was supposed to play Darna in the Erik Matti film

Published 2:20 PM, June 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Angel Locsin may not be playing Darna in Erik Matti's upcoming film, but she's graciously welcomed Liza Soberano into her new role.

On Wednesday, May 31, Angel shared that she gave Liza a few of her prized possessions – 3 Darna comic books that were given to her when she was first asked to play the superhero.

"These 3 comic books are very special to me. These were given to me way back when I was asked to play the role of Darna, for me to get to know the super-heroine better. And for 10 years, I kept these. Now that we have a new Darna, I asked Tita Malou [Santos] to give these to Liza as my gift, hoping they can help her just as they helped me. And just like the stone of Darna, I'm hoping that she'll pass these on to her next successor someday. I wish Liza the best of luck! I know she'll do great."

Angel also thanked her supporters, both her past and current networks, and Darna creator Mars Ravelo's family: "Sa huling pagkakataon, maraming salamat po sa pagmamahal kay Darna. Salamat po sa former [GMA] and present network ko [ABS-CBN], pati ang Ravelo family sa pagkakataon. Now it's time to welcome our new Darna."

(For the last time, thank you for loving Darna. Thank you to my former [GMA] and present networks [ABS-CBN], and the Ravelo family for this chance. Now it's time to welcome our new Darna.)

On Tuesday, May 29, Star Cinema and ABS-CBN confirmed that Liza is set to play the role of the iconic superhero.

"Yes, it is confirmed. Tinatanggap ko na ang role na Darna (I've accepted the role of Darna)," Liza said.

Angel, who played Darna in 2005, was supposed to star in the upcoming film. But on March 20, Star Cinema confirmed that Angel will no longer be able to take on the role of Darna due to health reasons.

Angel bid farewell to the role on Instagram, saying she is now entrusting it to the "next lucky lady who will have the time of her life" portraying the Filipina superhero. –Rappler.com