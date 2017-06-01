Joe and his fellow DNCE members JinJoo Lee, Cole Whittle, and Jack Lawless disguise themselves as they go on a ride with unsuspecting passengers in LA

Published 6:00 PM, June 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Joe Jonas and DNCE had a surprise for unsuspecting passengers on Undercover Lyft.

In a video posted on Wednesday, May 31, Joe and his fellow DNCE members JinJoo Lee, Cole Whittle, and Jack Lawless disguised themselves as a driver and passengers during the ride around Los Angeles, with some of them pretending to have different professions.

Many of the riders initially did not recognize the group and Joe, who was in sunglasses and a cap. One passenger, however, did comment: "You look like Joe Jonas."

Joe, who introduced himself as Thomas, said: "I get that all the time. It's ridiculous."

In the end, Joe and the group revealed themselves to the passengers and they had their photos taken.

– Rappler.com