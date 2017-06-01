'My cat could've written it in about 10 minutes,' Noel says, referring to Harry's song 'Sign of the Times'

Published 9:42 PM, June 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Harry Styles may be popular with a lot of singers and fans, but not everyone is all praises for the One Direction singer.

In a recent interview on Absolute Radio, Oasis member Noel Gallagher criticized Harry's music and said that X Factor, the show where Harry and the other members of One Direction had been discovered, has nothing to do with music.

"You're not telling me Harry Styles is currently sat in his room somewhere writing a song," Noel said. "With any joy, he'll be surrounded by a lot of 17-year-old girls, do you know what I mean? F***ing getting coke blown up his assh**e, hopefully. But I can assure you, he doesn’t got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle-eight for someone. You know what I mean?"

Noel continued: "Because people of my age have let themselves go, you know, and they're kinda fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos. They kind of sit in their garage and write sh*t like 'Sign of the Times' for Harry Styles. Do you know what I mean? Which, quite frankly, my cat could've written it in about 10 minutes."

Watch the interview.

Never one to mince his words, here's @NoelGallagher on Harry Styles...

Full interview on our app: https://t.co/TVNhXmoxJA#NothingButNoel pic.twitter.com/ONfBZng98s — Absolute Radio (@absoluteradio) May 31, 2017

Noel said he didn't mind the song, but when his wife said that it was somewhat like Prince's music, he was not having any of it.

"My wife was falling over herself. 'Have you heard Harry Styles' new song?! It's like Prince!' And I was like, 'I can f***ing assure you, without even hearing it, I can assure you it's not like Prince.'"

Harry released "Sign of the Times" last April. – Rappler.com