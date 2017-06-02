Josh Duhamel, apl.de.ap, Coleen Garcia, and more speak up about the shooting and fire at Resorts World Manila

Published 12:59 PM, June 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippine – After a gunman attacked Resorts World Manila on Friday, June 2, some celebrities have called for prayers, vigilance, and safety on social media.

Past midnight on Friday, gunshots were heard and a fire broke at the popular casino and hotel in Pasay. (READ: Several injured after gunshots, fire at Resorts World Manila)

The SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors terrorist organizations, said that the attack was carried out by an ISIS "Filipino operative." The Philippine National Police (PNP) denied the report, saying the incident was a robbery attempt by a mentally disturbed person.

Though not all of them mentioned the Resorts World Manila attack, entertainment figures told their followers to pray and stay safe early on June 2. Some accompanied their please with reports on the attack or warnings on sharing verified reports.

On Twitter, apl.de.ap said, "Stop ruining the country that I love!" along with a report about the attack.

Josh Duhamel retweeted apl.de.ap, saying, "Prayers for my Pinoy friends."

Prayers for my Pinoy friends. https://t.co/I4e7Dvr4UT — Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) June 1, 2017

"Lets not spread fear. Let's spread a calm vigilance with whatever is happening. Fill the heavens with prayer, fill the land with hope," said singer Christian Bautista.

Lets not spread fear. Let's spread a calm vigilance with whatever is happening. Fill the heavens with prayer,fill the land with hope. — Christian Bautista (@xtianbautista) June 2, 2017

Comedian Vice Ganda turned serious on Twitter, saying: "I think it is best for everyone to just stay home right now. Be safe. God bless us."

I think it is best for everyone to just stay home right now. Be safe. God bless us. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) June 1, 2017

Mae Cruz Alviar tweeted the hashtag "#PrayforPeace" before retweeting Resorts World Manila.



Actress Gabbi Garcia said that she passed by the Resorts World area a few hours after the shooting occurred.

I just literally passed by Resort's world around 30-40 mins ago. WHAT. SCARY. — Gabbi Garcia (@_gabbigarcia) June 1, 2017

Die Beautiful director Joey Javier and producer Perci Intalan also spoke to their followers about the attack.

More prayers for safety & peace as frightening events unfold in Resorts World at this moment. These are such disturbing times. #prayers — Joey Javier Reyes (@DirekJoey) June 1, 2017

Please stay safe everyone. Praying for all — karylletatlonghari (@anakarylle) June 1, 2017

Dasal tayo lahat ❤ https://t.co/dWPpLZvUop — Alfonso Miranda Jr (@chitomirandajr) June 1, 2017

Omg!!! Praying for everyone's safety :( https://t.co/urAYYa4mlG — Coleen Ortega Garcia (@coleengarcia) June 1, 2017

What is happening. Keep safe everyone. Pray. — Bea Binene (@beabinene) June 1, 2017

11 of those defending the country in #Marawi yesterday, 30+ in RW last night. God bless their souls and comfort their loved ones. — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) June 2, 2017

The Resorts World Manila attack comes a week after clashes broke in Marawi City, where government troops continue to battle local terror groups. Authorities said the two are not related.

The Marawi attacks, along with the threat of ISIS to the Philippines, promppted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law and suspend the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao. He had said that that he may order the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus in the Visayas, should the terrorist threat spill over there. – Rappler.com