Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am confirms that Fergie has left the group

Published 12:19 PM, June 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Sad news for Black Eyed Peas fans – Fergie has officially left the group, confirmed will.i.am during an interview with Ahlan.

“Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we’ve always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us," will.i.am explained to the United Arab Emirates-based entertainment magazine.

"People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On Elephunk, there were several females that appeared on that album. Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like 'Lets Get it Started,' it’s Noelle [Scaggs], and then Fergie, songs like 'Latin Girls,' it’s Debi Nova, and 'Request Line,' it’s Macy Gray. We’ll always work with good females,” he said.

When asked if Fergie will be replaced, will.i.am said no one will take her place.

“As for replacing, what people know The Black Eyed Peas to be, nobody is replacing Fergie," he said, adding that Fergie is currently working on her new album and that they – he, along with bandmates Taboo and apl.de.ap – will also contribute to it.

The group, according to will.i.am, is currently working on their new project Masters of the Sun, an original graphic novel to be distributed by Marvel Comics.



As for reports that former Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger will be taking Fergie's place, will.i.am said she isn't, but they are working with her. "Nicole is on the new BEP project as well," he said, but didn't elaborate on the details further.

The Black Eyed Peas is set to join other artists at the June 4 charity concert in Manchester, headlined by Ariana Grande. The concert follows the attack at Ariana's Manchester concert in May that killed 22 people.

The One Love Manchester gig at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground has already attracted a stellar line-up including Katy Perry, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Usher, Little Mix, Robbie Williams, and One Direction's Niall Horan. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler