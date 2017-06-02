'Down' is Fifth Harmony's first song as a 4-piece band

Published 2:58 PM, June 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time since Camila Cabello left the band, Fifth Harmony has released a brand new single.

On Thursday, June 1 in the US, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui released "Down," a catchy tune that features rapper Gucci Mane.

The group posted a excerpt of the song on social media, but the full song is available on Apple Music, iTunes, and Spotify.





They're set to perform it live for the first time on Good Morning America on Friday, for the show's 2017 Summer Concert Series.

Meanwhile, Camila is featured in the title track of Major Lazer's new EP, Know No Better, which also dropped on June 1.



Fifth Harmony announced that Camila left the group in December 2016. – Rappler.com