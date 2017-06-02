Claudia Barretto's debut single, 'Stay,' is out!

MANILA, Philippines – Claudia Barretto debuted her first single "Stay" on May 19, and now she's dropped a music video to go with it too.

The young singer released her music video on May 29, and it features shots of her in a bedroom bathed in purple and pink lights, mixed in with black-and-white clips of her outside.

Claudia is the 3rd of Marjorie Barretto's 4 children, and her family has supported her single and music video since they dropped.

On Instagram, Marjorie and Dani Barretto both shared clips and shots of the video.

Dani had a special message for her sister in the caption too, saying that she got emotional watching Claudia's work: "Cried after watching this. You're so beautiful, Clau! Aaaaaah I am so proud and happy for you! This is just the beginning. Keep shining, baby girl. I love you so much," she wrote.

On Instagram, Marjorie and Dani Barretto both shared clips and shots of the video.







On Twitter, Julia congratulated Claudia on her single and shared that her sister also received an academic award on the day her video was released.

On Twitter, Julia congratulated Claudia on her single and shared that her sister also received an academic award on the day her video was released.





Today my sister receives an academic award and releases her MV for her single 'STAY'. You make us proud Clau https://t.co/CIkM7yRTEw — Julia Barretto (@BarrettoJulia) May 30, 2017



"Stay" is available on iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon, and Spinnr.

What do you think of Claudia's new song and video?