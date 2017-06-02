The movie breaks 2017's non-holiday opening day record in the Philippines

Published 7:31 PM, June 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Wonder Woman has broken the Philippines' 2017 box office record for highest earning non-holiday opening day, according to Francis Soliven, general manager of Warner Bros Philippines. (READ: Movie reviews: What critics are saying about 'Wonder Woman')

Patty Jenkins' movie, which stars Gal Gadot, earned P48.39 million on its first day in cinemas, June 1.

It beat the previous record holder, Bill Condon's Beauty and the Beast, which starred Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. Beauty and the Beast earned P47 million on its opening day in the Philippines.

Beauty and the Beast was released in the Philippines on March 16 and later became the country's highest grossing film of all time, with cumulative gross earnings of P667.46 million at the box office. (READ: What critics are saying about the new 'Beauty and the Beast')

Wonder Woman has received good reviews abroad, with many critics saying it's the best of DC Comics' previous live-action movies.

It's also the first female-directed live-action movie with a $100-million budget, according to CinemaBlend.

Wonder Woman has been banned in Lebanon, as part of their boycott of Israel. Lead actress Gadot is Israeli, served in the Israeli army for two years, and represented the country in the 2004 Miss Universe pageant. – Rappler.com