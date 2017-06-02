Check out the first trailer, featuring the all-star cast here!

Published 8:54 PM, June 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The first trailer for Murder on the Orient Express is out, and it gives fans an exciting look at the all-star cast!

In the video above, you'll get a good glimpse of Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penélope Cruz, Josh Gad, Daisy Ridley, and Olivia Colman, who all play passengers on the Orient Express, where a murder has occurred.

"If there was a murder, then there was a murderer. The murderer is with us. And everyone of you is a suspect," detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) tells them.

Murder on the Orient Express is based on Agatha Christie novel of the same name.

The movie, also directed by Kenneth, will be in Philippine theaters on November 8.

Will you be catching Murder on the Orient Express? Sound off in the comments below! – Rappler.com