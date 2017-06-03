The episode, titled 'Korona,' stars Liza Soberano as Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach

MANILA, Philippines – On Saturday, June 3, the long-running TV series Maalala Mo Kaya aired an episode on the life story of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. (WATCH: Liza Soberano trains to be a beauty queen in new 'MMK' trailer)

Liza Soberano starred as Pia in the episode, which was titled "Korona" and directed by Nuel Naval. The story began from Pia's childhood days with her parents (Zsa Zsa Padilla and Lee O'Brien), when they were still together and living in Cagayan de Oro.

Among the significant moments in Pia's early life were when Pia's sister Sarah defended her from a bully and when she had to lie to her mom about her father's mistresses. Her father ended up leaving their family for another woman, which devastated Pia.

Bata pa lamang si Pia nang iwan sila ng kanyang ama, dahilan upang mas maging matatag sa buhay. Tunghayan ang kwento sa #MMKPiaWurtzbach, MAMAYA NA! #MMK25 A post shared by MMKOfficial (@mmkofficial) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Pia, along with her mom and sister, then moved to Manila to start a new life. Pia tried calling her father, only for him to say he was busy. Her relationship with her mother was also tested, and she continued to be bullied despite the move.

During a trip to an amusement park, Pia, Sarah, and their mom were approached by a talent scout who said that Pia had the potential to be a child model. They went through a series of auditions and she was eventually booked for a few projects.

When she was older, Pia lined up to audition at ABS-CBN despite her reluctance. She was called back to be part of the cast of K2BU with Bea Alonzo and Angeline Aguilar. While waiting for other projects, she also did modeling on the side with the help of her friend Harley Tan (Fifth Solomon).

Her mom then announced that she was getting married to her boyfriend Nigel. He was based in the UK, so their family moved there.

In the UK, Pia worked at a restaurant because she had a hard time entering the British school system.

It was on a vacation to Manila that Pia saw a poster of One More Chance and decided to enter Philippine showbiz again. She told her mom she wanted to stay in the Philippines and promised to succeed.

It was during her time in the Philippines that Pia was approached at a restaurant by Mercator Artist and Model Management, Inc president Jonas Gaffud. He gave her a pair of heels and asked to see her walk. Seeing a potential beauty queen in Pia, Jonas gave her his card and she began working with pageant queen traning camp Aces and Queens. It was there that Pia learned how to walk, put on her makeup, and learn how to answer during the Question and Answer round.

Pia went on to win First Runner-up in Binibining Pilipinas 2013. That year, she also got a phone call from her father, who she later found out was sick. When his wife asked for help, Pia declined.

Pia did not place in Bb Pilipinas 2014, and was hesitant to compete again. But after a trip to the UK, she decided to try one more time.

On her third try, Pia went on to become Miss Universe Philippines 2015. (WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach wins Miss Universe PH crown)

She went on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas, where she won the title.

During her homecoming parade, she had a moment with her mom and Sarah where she said the journey was like a teleserye. The episode closed with a quick run through Pia's entire journey to the crown.

Did you watch the MMK special? Let us know what you thought about Pia's life and Liza's performance in the comments section below! – Rappler.com