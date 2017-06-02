After the Resorts World Manila attack, Kris Aquino posts an excerpt of the Black Eyed Peas song on her Instagram account

Published 7:20 AM, June 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino may be vacationing in Japan with her sons, but she let her fans know that she's thinking of the Philippines by posting the Black Eyed Peas' (BEP) "Where is the Love?" on her Instagram account.

The video, an excerpt of BEP's star-studded "Where is the Love?" remake, was posted late on Friday, June 2. In the caption, she quoted the song – "Father, Father, Father help us, send some GUIDANCE from above?" – and added the hashtags "#LoveIsPowerful" and "#FAITH."

Watch the clip below.

"Father, Father, Father Help us, send some GUIDANCE from Above?" #LoveIsPowerful #FAITH Good Night. A post shared by Kris Aquino (@krisaquino) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:56am PDT



Kris' post came after an attack past midnight on June 2 at Resorts World Manila, where a gunman fired shots and started a fire in the hotel and casino before reportedly committing suicide. (READ: Several injured after gunshots, fire at Resorts World Manila)

Aside from the gunman, 36 others died due to suffocation. The Islamic State group (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack, though Filipino officials said the incident was not related to terrorism.

Meanwhile, clashes between government forces and the terrorist Maute Group continue in the Lanao del Sur capital, Marawi City. On May 23, the clashes caused President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law and suspend the writ of habeas corpus on the entire island of Mindanao. He had said that he may order the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus in the Visayas, should the terrorist threat spill over there.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has since confirmed that ISIS is in the Philippines and that the local terror groups in Marawi had intended to raise the ISIS flag there.

Kris, who flew to Japan for a vacation with her sons Josh and Bimby, is the daughter of Martial Law hero Ninoy Aquino with former president Cory Aquino. She is also the sister of former president Benigno Aquino III. – Rappler.com