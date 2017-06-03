Raven and Chelsea reunite and we meet their kids in the first trailer for 'Raven's Home'

Published 12:33 PM, June 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – That's right, That's So Raven fans, our favorite psychic will be back on the Disney Channel soon!

The first trailer for the That's So Raven spinoff series Raven's Home was released online by Disney on Saturday, June 3.

The video above shows us Raven and her best friend Chelsea, played by the original series' Raven-Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol. It also shows Raven's kids, Booker (Isaac Brown) and his twin sister Nia (Navia Robinson), Chelsea's son Levi (Jason Maybaum), and their friend Tess (Sky Katz).

Raven and Chelsea are both divorced in the upcoming series, and the show will focus on Booker, who has inherited his mom's ability to see the future.

We get a taste of the gang's crazy antics and funny quips in the 30-second trailer. "It’s not always about you, Booker," Raven tells her son, as he's about to tell her about one of his visions.

That's So Raven aired on the Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007, and a spinoff about Raven's brother Cory (Kyle Massey), titled Cory in the House, aired from 2007 to 2008.

Disney has not announced a premiere date for Raven's Home. – Rappler.com