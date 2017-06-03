LOOK: Dennis Padilla is appointed new MTRCB board member
MANILA, Philippines – Actor and comedian Dennis Padilla has been appointed a board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).
Dennis confirmed the news on Friday, June 2, through a series of photos on Instagram.
"Mr. President... salamat sa tiwala (thank you for the trust)... MTRCB board member," he wrote.
Dennis' photos were taken with actresses Gloria Sevilla and Tessie Villarama, and former Metro Manila Film Festival juror Carmen Musngi, who he said were inducted as well.
The 4 of them join artists such as Gladys Reyes, Robert Arevalo, Luke Mejares, and Paolo Santos on the board.
Aside from being a comedian, Dennis is also known as a TV host and actor.
He was previously married to Marjorie Barretto, the mother of his children Julia Barretto, Claudia Barretto, and Leon Baldivia. – Rappler.com