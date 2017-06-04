Here's where to stream Ariana's concert with Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and more!

Published 11:15 PM, June 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ariana Grande is set to livestream her "One Love Manchester" charity concert!

The charity concert will be held on Sunday, June 4 in the US, at 2 pm ET (Monday, June 5 at 2 am in the Philippines).

It will be streamed on MTV's website and Ariana's YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter accounts.

Performing with Ariana at the Emirates Old Trafford are Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, and the Black Eyed Peas.

The concert will be held to raise money for the victims of the terror attack at her May 22 concert in Manchester. That night, 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing.

After the incident, Ariana said she was devastated and "broken." She then suspended her tour, which will resume on June 7. (READ: Stars pray for Ariana Grande, fans after concert blast)

In a letter she posted after the attack, she said: "Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

"We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win." – Rappler.com