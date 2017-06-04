Elha auditions for 'The Voice Teens Philippines' with a rendition of Sia's 'Chandelier'

Published 8:55 AM, June 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Voice Kids Philippines season 2 winner Elha Nympha dropped by for a visit during the blind auditions for The Voice Teens Philippines.

In the episode aired on Saturday, June 3, Elha returned to the stage as the coaches waited for the next teen to audition. She then launched into Sia's "Chandelier," and got a turn first from Sharon Cuneta.

At a high note, Bamboo, Lea Salonga, and Sarah Geronimo turned as well.

Bamboo coached Elha during the season she won, and the coach smiled upon seeing his former protégé. "You make us so proud Elha. You make us so proud," Bamboo said after her performance.

Before leaving, Elha jokingly picked a coach to mentor her – she'd still pick Bamboo, she said.

In 2016, Elha also visited the show and performed Mariah Carey's "Emotions" to help Bamboo welcome a contestant to his team.

Elha won the competition in 2015. Her win was the first for Team Bamboo. (READ: Emotional coach Bamboo celebrates Elha Nympha's 'Voice Kids' victory)

After winning the Voice Kids, Elha has kept busy, participating in Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids and recording a version of "Beauty and the Beast" with Noel Comia Jr.

In March, an episode of her performing on Little Big Shots aired. The show is hosted by Steve Harvey, produced by Steve and Ellen DeGeneres, and features talented kids of all ages. – Rappler.com