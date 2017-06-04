LOOK: Derek Ramsay, John Estrada meet golf champion Jack Nicklaus
MANILA, Philippines – On June 2, stars Derek Ramsay and John Estrada met one of their own idols, retired golf champion Jack Nicklaus.
The 3 met at the Jack Nicklaus International Invitational, held at the New Albany Country Club in Ohio.
On Instagram, Derek and John shared photos from the event, where they represented the Philippines and won first place.
"Yes, the Phillipines won the Jack Nicklaus International Invitational. Represented by yours truly. I'm so proud of us [Derek Ramsay]. I love you pappy. And one of the priviledges is to have a meet and greet with the living legend himself Jack Nicklaus. Salamat Panginoon (Thank you, God)," John wrote in his photo's caption.
Derek wrote: "It was an amazing experience to be able to compete in the Jack Nicklaus International Invitational. This is hands down the best golf tournament I have ever competed in. Winning this tournament with my brother [John Estrada] is something im really proud of. "
In another post, Derek said: "I can't explain what I'm feeling, knowing that our names will be engraved on this trophy forever. Representing your country is the biggest dream of any athlete. [John Estrada] it was awesome representing the Philippines with you, bro."
The two were accompanied by their partners – former beauty queen and actress Priscilla Meirelles and entrepreneur and model Joanne Villablanca.
According to The New York Times, Jack said that John had a resemblance to another golf player, Jason Day, and said he would be a good fit if Jason's life would be turned into a movie.
When Jack asked John if his skills are similar to Jason's, he said: "No, not really."
John later told the Times: “I was lost for words." Derek added, "We were like our fans when they meet us.”
Derek and John became good friends and golf buddies after doing the movie the Trophy Wife together in 2014. – Rappler.com