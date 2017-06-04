Bookmark this page to know who makes it to the next round

Published 8:37 PM, June 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Voice Teens Philippines' blind auditions are over and it's now time for the battle rounds.

This season, instead of 3 members from one team battling it out, two members will go against each other. Whoever is picked by the coach will move to the next round.

The "steal" button also returns this season – coaches have the chance to take another member from the other teams. They are allowed two steals each this season.

Here's a recap of the battle rounds:

Air date: June 4

Darryl Sevillejo vs Sophia Dalisay

Song: "Got To Believe In Magic" by David Pomeranz

Member of Team Sharon

Winner: Darryl

Johann Ramirez vs Ivan Navares

Song: "One Call Away" by Charlie Puth

Member of Team Sarah

Winner: Ivan

Bea Muñoz vs Fritzy Eluna

Song: "Dream On" by Aerosmith

Member of Team Bamboo

Winner: Bea

Fritzy is stolen by Sarah

This list will be updated as the Battle Rounds progress.