FULL LIST: 'Voice Teens PH' battle rounds results: Who's in, who's out?
MANILA, Philippines – The Voice Teens Philippines' blind auditions are over and it's now time for the battle rounds.
This season, instead of 3 members from one team battling it out, two members will go against each other. Whoever is picked by the coach will move to the next round.
The "steal" button also returns this season – coaches have the chance to take another member from the other teams. They are allowed two steals each this season.
Here's a recap of the battle rounds:
Air date: June 4
Darryl Sevillejo vs Sophia Dalisay
- Song: "Got To Believe In Magic" by David Pomeranz
- Member of Team Sharon
- Winner: Darryl
Johann Ramirez vs Ivan Navares
- Song: "One Call Away" by Charlie Puth
- Member of Team Sarah
- Winner: Ivan
Bea Muñoz vs Fritzy Eluna
- Song: "Dream On" by Aerosmith
- Member of Team Bamboo
- Winner: Bea
- Fritzy is stolen by Sarah
This list will be updated as the Battle Rounds progress. Bookmark this page to find out who's in and who's out this season! – Rappler.com