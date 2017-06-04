Bangs and Lloydi are going to have their first child together!

Published 11:41 PM, June 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Valerie "Bangs" Garcia announced on Sunday, June 4 that she and her husband, property developer Lloydi Birchmore, are expecting their first child.

"We are ecstatic to share that [Lloydi Birchmore] and I are going to be mummy and daddy soon," she said in the caption of a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram.

We are ecstatic to share that @lloydiboi24 and I are going to be Mummy and Daddy soon! #ValLoydi #MrMrsBirchmore #BirchmoreBaby #ComingSoon #babyontheway Photography by: @niceprintphoto #ThematicStudio @theconceptroomstudio MU by: @mariahsantos23 Hair by: @iamarvinsantos Styled by: #StyleIt team- @vheecostyle @cheestyle @styledbymaggie.m Nail Polish by: @cozynaillounge A post shared by Bangs Garcia (@valeriebangsgarcia) on Jun 4, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

In another post, Bangs and Lloydi are photographed with white balloons with the words "boy?" and "girl?"

Hmmmm.....Is it a BOY or a GIRL?#BirchmoreBaby #BabyOnTheWay #ValLoydi #MrMrsBirchmore Photography by: @niceprintphoto #ThematicStudio @theconceptroomstudio MU by: @mariahsantos23 Hair by: @iamarvinsantos Styled by: #StyleIt team- @vheecostyle @cheestyle @styledbymaggie.m Nail Poilish by: @cozynaillounge A post shared by Bangs Garcia (@valeriebangsgarcia) on Jun 4, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

According to the announcement on Instagram, Bangs is expected to give birth in December.

Here are more photos from the shoot by Nice Print Photography.

Such a cute way to announce that a baby is on the way Congratulations @valeriebangsgarcia and @lloydiboi24 Shot at and concept by @theconceptroomstudio A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

Such a cute way to announce that a baby is on the way Congratulations @valeriebangsgarcia and @lloydiboi24 Shot at and concept by @theconceptroomstudio @mariahsantos23 A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

Such a cute way to announce that a baby is on the way Congratulations @valeriebangsgarcia and @lloydiboi24 Shot at and concept by @theconceptroomstudio A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

Such a cute way to announce that a baby is on the way Congratulations @valeriebangsgarcia and @lloydiboi24 Shot at and concept by @theconceptroomstudio A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Bangs and Lloydi got married in January in Boracay. Before that, they also had a civil wedding in London and a church wedding. – Rappler.com