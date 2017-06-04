IN PHOTOS: Bangs Garcia, Lloydi Birchmore announce they're expecting a baby
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Valerie "Bangs" Garcia announced on Sunday, June 4 that she and her husband, property developer Lloydi Birchmore, are expecting their first child.
"We are ecstatic to share that [Lloydi Birchmore] and I are going to be mummy and daddy soon," she said in the caption of a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram.
We are ecstatic to share that @lloydiboi24 and I are going to be Mummy and Daddy soon! #ValLoydi #MrMrsBirchmore #BirchmoreBaby #ComingSoon #babyontheway Photography by: @niceprintphoto #ThematicStudio @theconceptroomstudio MU by: @mariahsantos23 Hair by: @iamarvinsantos Styled by: #StyleIt team- @vheecostyle @cheestyle @styledbymaggie.m Nail Polish by: @cozynaillounge
In another post, Bangs and Lloydi are photographed with white balloons with the words "boy?" and "girl?"
Hmmmm.....Is it a BOY or a GIRL?#BirchmoreBaby #BabyOnTheWay #ValLoydi #MrMrsBirchmore Photography by: @niceprintphoto #ThematicStudio @theconceptroomstudio MU by: @mariahsantos23 Hair by: @iamarvinsantos Styled by: #StyleIt team- @vheecostyle @cheestyle @styledbymaggie.m Nail Poilish by: @cozynaillounge
According to the announcement on Instagram, Bangs is expected to give birth in December.
Here are more photos from the shoot by Nice Print Photography.
Bangs and Lloydi got married in January in Boracay. Before that, they also had a civil wedding in London and a church wedding. – Rappler.com