Ariana performs with Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, the Black Eyed Peas, and more!

Published 5:19 AM, June 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – On Sunday, June 4 in the UK, Ariana Grande threw a big benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester attack.

Twenty-two people died at Ariana's May 22 Manchester concert due to a suicide bombing.

The proceeds from Ariana's June 4 concert, titled "One Love Manchester," will go to the victims of the attack.

Joining Ariana onstage were Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, and the Black Eyed Peas.

Crowds flocked to the Emirates Old Trafford for the concert, while fans watched online, as the show was livestreamed on MTV's website and Ariana's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

It was a night filled with music, tears, touching words, and solidarity, as the stars came together to put on a show for Manchester and the world.

Marcus Mumford kicked off the show with a moment of silence. The crowd fell quiet before Marcus performed an acoustic song.

Take That, which hails from Manchester, took the stage next, performing "Let It Shine" and "Giants." The audience sang along with them as they sang "Rule the World."

Take That introduced Robbie Williams onstage, who sang, "Manchester, we're strong, we're still singing our songs" as he walked out. The crowd echoed the line back to him, and he started his first song up, an acoustic version of "Strong." The crowd also sang beautifully along to a touching rendition of "Angels."

Pharell Williams took the stage next, starting off his set with "Get Lucky." The camera also showed the Black Eyed Peas and Miley Cyrus backstage.

Miley then joined Pharell for a performance of his song "Happy."

"On behalf of all the artists here, I'd like to say thank you. I'm so honored performing at this event, surrounded by you people," said Miley before starting her own set.

She continued later, before launching into the song "Inspired": "I've always loved Manchester, and not just today. It's always felt like a home away from home for me."

Niall Horan was up next, launching into his latest single, "Slow Hands."

"Manchester, you all look beautiful," he said after the song. "I just wanna say, I've been lucky enough to travel all over the world and every time I come back to Manchester, I'm addicted to this place."

He continued: "When I saw you guys all rallying together last week it was a sight to behold, it was incredible... I want to dedicate this next song for you, it's 'This Town.'"

After a touching message from her manager Scooter Braun, Ariana came out onstage. She struck a pose with her backup dancers, holding hands in a show of solidarity before "Be Alright." She then performed "Break Free" before running off-stage.

Little Mix came onstage for a rousing performance of "Wings."

Ariana came back out to perform "Better Days" with Victoria Monet.

Ariana stayed onstage to perform the Black Eyed Peas' classic "Where is the Love?" with the group itself. The crowd cheered, danced, and sang along with the 4 artists onstage.

"Manchester, I love you so so much, thank you so much. I wanna take a moment to introduce the next performer who's been my idol since I was 11 years old. Thank you guys so much, this is Imogen Heap," said Ariana, introducing the next artist and surprising the crowd. Imogen performed a beautiful rendition of "Hide and Seek" as she played the piano.

Ariana joined the Parrs Wood High School Choir to sing her song "My Everything."

Mac Miller then joined Ariana onstage, and the cute couple performed "Dang!" and "The Way."

Miley came back onstage to sing "Don't Dream It's Over," a song they sang before for the benefit of Miley’s Happy Hippie Foundation.

"I wanna thank you so much for coming together, and being so loving and strong and unified," said Ariana between songs. "I love you guys so much, and I think that the kind of love and unity that you're displaying is the kind of medicine that the world really needs right now. So I wanna thank you for being just that, and I wanna thank you for coming tonight, I love you so much. Thank you."

After Ariana sang her hit "Side to Side," Katy Perry came out, with a few words about love: "It's not easy to always choose love, is it? Especially in moments like these right? It could be the most difficult thing to do. But love conquers fear and love conquers hate. And this love that you choose will give you strength and it's our greatest power."

Katy performed two empowering songs, "Part of Me" and "Roar."

Justin Bieber came out with a guitar next, starting off his set with "Love Yourself."

Ariana performed "Love Me Harder" and went offstage, promising a surprise for the audience.

Colplay then came out to cover Oasis' "Don't Look Back in Anger" with Ariana. Following the attack, the song was spontaneously sung by a crowd in Manchester at a tribute to those who died.

Fans brought out cellphones and lighters for Coldplay's medley of "A Rush of Blood to the Head" and "Fix You." They finished their set with "Viva La Vida" and "Something Just Like This."

Liam Gallagher of Oasis then came out to perform "Rock 'N' Roll Star" and later "Live Forever" with Chris Martin.

Soon after, all the stars joined Ariana onstage to sing her song "One Last Time."

The Manchester crowd and Ariana were all emotional as she closed the show with "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Ariana stopped before the song's end to compose herself and sing the last few notes.

Aside from those that performed, Stevie Wonder, David Beckham, Halsey, Bastille, Demi Lovato, and many more personalities voiced out their support for Manchester throughout the show. – Rappler.com