MANILA, Philippines – Ariana Grande's manager and co-producer Scooter Braun introduced the pop star at her "One Love Manchester" concert, but not before sharing a touching story with the people watching from around the world.

On Sunday, June 4 in the UK, Ariana Grande threw a big benefit concert for the victims of the May 22 Manchester attack. The proceeds from Ariana's June 4 concert, titled "One Love Manchester," will go to the victims of the attack. Joining Ariana at the Emirates Old Trafford were Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That, the Black Eyed Peas, and many more.

At "One Love Manchester," Scooter, accompanied by his co-producers Melvin Benn and Simon Moran, thanked everyone for the support they gave following the terror attack. He also thanked the people of Manchester for stepping up after incident.

"To my friend Ariana Grande and the entire 'Dangerous Woman' crew, myself and all of us around the world are so grateful for you for stepping up and taking action. We also want to thank the Manchester first responders and all the bystanders who are probably here tonight, who risked their lives to save others," he said.

Scooter also spoke about the incident in London, that killed 7 people: "Last night, this nation was challenged, and all of you were challenged, and you had the decision if you were going to come out here tonight. And this is so beautiful," he said to the crowd.

"You guys made that decision, you had fear right in your face and you said no, we are Manchester and the world is watching."

Scooter also shared that he was with Ariana during her visit to the children's hospital in Manchester and that a TV was set up for them to watch the concert.

He then shared a touching story about one of those injured during the attack.

"I promised one of those kids that I would deliver a message. His name is Adam. He's 15 years old. He lost his best friend Olivia that night and after surgery, we met him. And just I was about to leave the room, Adam looked at me and said, 'Hey Scooter, make sure you tell them, don't go forward in anger, love spreads.'"

"Adam if you're watching, you're our hero tonight."

Scooter continued: "This tragedy has made us all throw away our divides, our differences, our politics, our adult nature and look to children. Manchester, your bravery is our hope. You joining us here today with so many watching around the world sends that message spoken by Olivia Campbell Hardy's mother, Charlotte, that her daughter and the other lost will never be victims. As unfortunately we saw yesterday, evil will test us and will show its face again.

"But because of you, we can now represent through this, as a worldwide community, that we will be ready, we will be fearless, we will be great, and we will honor our children. The children of Manchester and all those chidlren around the world. Because of our children and those children who had their tomorrows ripped away from them, we owe it to them to be brave, they demand our bravery, and I want to say thank you again for coming out tonight and answering that call, that hatred will never win, fear will never divide us, because on this day, we all stood with Manchester."

He then introduced Ariana, who he recalled called him up after the concert to put together the benefit that was being held that night.

"It is my pleasure to welcome my friend, who two years ago today, June 4th 2015, did her first ever show in Manchester,” he said. “And just a week ago she called me and I said ‘Ariana it’s okay.’ And she said, ‘Scooter if we do nothing, I can’t live with that. We must do something.’”

“So to one of the bravest people I know, you welcomed her two years ago. I’m glad that she can now return that love. Ladies and gentleman, Ariana Grande!”

Watch his full speech below.

Ariana also thanked the people of Manchester during the show.

"I wanna thank you so much for coming together, and being so loving and strong and unified. I love you guys so much, and I think that the kind of love and unity that you're displaying is the kind of medicine that the world really needs right now. So I wanna thank you for being just that, and I wanna thank you for coming tonight, I love you so much. Thank you."

She added that she met Olivia's mom and that the show changed because of her: "And I also wanna say I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia's mommy a few days ago and as soon as I met her, I started crying, I gave her a big hug, and she said that I should stop crying because Olivia wouldn't have wanted me to cry, and then she told me that Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits.

"So that being said, we had a different show planned, and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything. And this evening has been so light and so filled with fun and love and bright energy and I wanna thank you for that. So thank you." – Rappler.com