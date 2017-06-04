'I think that the kind of love and unity that you're displaying is the kind of medicine that the world really needs right now,' says the pop star

Published 6:14 AM, June 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It was an emotional night for Ariana Grande and crowd at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, June 4. (Photo recap: Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' concert)

Ariana threw a benefit concert for the victims of the terror attack that happened after her concert on May 22.

At the "One Love Manchester" show, she was joined by many other artists for a night of touching performances, tears, love, and solidarity.

Among the hits sung that night were Coldplay's cover of Oasis' "Don't Look Back in Anger," the Black Eyed Peas' "Where is the Love?" and Miley Cyrus and Ariana's cover of "Don't Dream It's Over." Ariana herself closed the show with a tearful "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

And while the pop star let the songs and the artists do most of the talking, she did give a short message to the crowd in between songs.

"I wanna thank you so much for coming together, and being so loving and strong and unified," said Ariana. "I love you guys so much, and I think that the kind of love and unity that you're displaying is the kind of medicine that the world really needs right now. So I wanna thank you for being just that, and I wanna thank you for coming tonight, I love you so much. Thank you."

Earlier that evening, her manager Scooter Braun mentioned that he had met one of the kids, Adam, who was injured during the attack. Adam's best friend Olivia Campbell Hardy died during the attack.

"I promised one of those kids that I would deliver a message," Scooter shared. "His name is Adam. He's 15 years old. He lost his best friend Olivia that night and after surgery, we met him. And just I was about to leave the room, Adam looked at me and said, 'Hey Scooter, make sure you tell them, don't go forward in anger, love spreads.'"

"Adam if you're watching, you're our hero tonight."

Ariana added that she met Olivia's mom, and that the "One Love Manchester" show changed because of what her mom said.

"And I also wanna say I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia's mommy a few days ago and as soon as I met her, I started crying, I gave her a big hug, and she said that I should stop crying because Olivia wouldn't have wanted me to cry, and then she told me that Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits.

"So that being said, we had a different show planned, and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything. And this evening has been so light and so filled with fun and love and bright energy and I wanna thank you for that. So thank you."

Proceeds from the concert will go to the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund," which benefits the victims and families affected by the attack. More information can be found here. – Rappler.com