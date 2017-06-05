IN PHOTOS: Pia Wurtzbach, Megan Young, Kylie Verzosa mark PH Independence Day in New York
MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino community in New York were in for a treat on Sunday, June 4, when 3 of the Philippines' pageant title holders – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa – graced the Philippine Independence Day parade.
The 3 beauty queens were accompanied by their mentors, Mercator Artist & Model Management president Jonas Gaffud and personality development coach Arnold Mercado, who are both behind beauty queen camp Aces and Queens.
Miss World Philippines 2014 Valerie Weigmann was also present at the parade.
Pia, Megan, and Kylie wore outfits by designer Cherry Veric. Aside from the parade, the 3 ladies also visited some of the popular spots in New York City.
On the sidelines, the beauty queens and Jonas had a few laughs as they made a funny video.
Our high budget short film shot in NYC. "Andrea, by all means move at a glacial pace you know how that thrills me...i don't want to be late. Tabi!!!!" killing time while waiting for the parade of the three queens to start. Haha walang magawConcept by: Megan, Pia and Kylie Director: Cherry Simuya Veric Photos by : Arnold Mama Ruffa Mercado. #newyork #philippineindependencedayparade
Check out the photos and videos shared by those present at the parade.
For the first time ever, Filipina queens who have won the three major pageant crowns are together in one event marking the Philippines Independence Day celebration in New York. Mabuhay! #meganyoung #missworld #piawurtzbach #missuniverse #kylieverzosa #missinternational #gandangpinay #missphilippines #philippinesindependenceday #parade #newyork #nyc #madisonave #top3 #majorcrowns #pageantpowerhouse #truebeautyqueens
I've always been in awe of the various Filipiniana designs that I have worn and seen over the years but nothing tops a timeless white form fitted Filipiniana that represents strong, proud and empowered Filipinas. Beautifully designed by @rosenthaltee #philippineindependenceday #philippineindependencedayparade #feminismandbeauty #nationalismandfashion #nyc
– Rappler.com