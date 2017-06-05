The 3 beauty queens are part of the Philippine Independence Day parade in New York

Published 6:21 PM, June 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino community in New York were in for a treat on Sunday, June 4, when 3 of the Philippines' pageant title holders – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa – graced the Philippine Independence Day parade.

The 3 beauty queens were accompanied by their mentors, Mercator Artist & Model Management president Jonas Gaffud and personality development coach Arnold Mercado, who are both behind beauty queen camp Aces and Queens.

Miss World Philippines 2014 Valerie Weigmann was also present at the parade.

Pia, Megan, and Kylie wore outfits by designer Cherry Veric. Aside from the parade, the 3 ladies also visited some of the popular spots in New York City.

On the sidelines, the beauty queens and Jonas had a few laughs as they made a funny video.

When you have nothing to do but wait.... be creative. Use your time wisely. Concept by: @meganbata @piawurtzbach @kylieverzosa Photographer: @maruffa_beauty So what's the title? A post shared by Jonas Antonio Gaffud (@jonasofmercator) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

Check out the photos and videos shared by those present at the parade.

For the first time ever, Filipina queens who have won the three major pageant crowns are together in one event marking the Philippines Independence Day celebration in New York. Mabuhay! #meganyoung #missworld #piawurtzbach #missuniverse #kylieverzosa #missinternational #gandangpinay #missphilippines #philippinesindependenceday #parade #newyork #nyc #madisonave #top3 #majorcrowns #pageantpowerhouse #truebeautyqueens A post shared by True Beauty Queens (@tbq_pageantqueens) on Jun 4, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

But when they ask for a picture #captionpls #jetlagna⚔️ A post shared by Kylie Verzosa (@kylieverzosa) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

World, international & universe #philippineindependencedayparade A post shared by Kaithlyn Elefante (@kaithlynelefante) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

The Queens and I in New York. Reigning Miss International @kylieverzosa ; Miss World 2013 @meganbata and Miss Universe 2015 @piawurtzbach . A first in Philippine pageant history#missinternational #missworld #missuniverse #philippines #beautyqueens #newyork A post shared by Jonas Antonio Gaffud (@jonasofmercator) on Jun 3, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

I've always been in awe of the various Filipiniana designs that I have worn and seen over the years but nothing tops a timeless white form fitted Filipiniana that represents strong, proud and empowered Filipinas. Beautifully designed by @rosenthaltee #philippineindependenceday #philippineindependencedayparade #feminismandbeauty #nationalismandfashion #nyc A post shared by Valerie Weigmann (@vweigmann) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

NYC in @cherryveric with the Queens A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach | Miss Universe (@piawurtzbach) on Jun 4, 2017 at 2:53am PDT

– Rappler.com