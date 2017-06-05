Alexander Wurtzbach and his mom Robie Asingua call Pia a liar over a scene in the 'Maalala Mo Kaya' special about her

Published 9:24 PM, June 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Pia Wurtzbach's sister Sarah defended her on Monday, June 5, after their late father's partner and son called the Miss Universe 2015 winner a "liar."

On Saturday, June 3, the story of Pia's life before she won the crown was aired on Maalala Mo Kaya. In one scene, Pia (Liza Soberano), was shown talking to her father Uwe (Lee O'Brien) after he left their family for another woman. In the scene, a sick Uwe called Pia up to congratulate her for winning first runner-up in the 2013 Binibining Pilipinas competition. His second wife, whose name was not revealed, told Pia that they needed help, but Pia said she couldn't give them any.

After the episode, Pia's half-brother Alexander took to Facebook to criticize her, saying she should stop using their father's name.

"Sa lahat-lahat, ayaw ko yung sisiraan mo ang patay na wala nang kinalaman 'yun eh. Karamahin sana kayo, parang walang pinag-aralan. Wag mung dadalahin ang apelyedo na 'yan kung alam mo ganiyan ugali ng tatay mo. 'Kala ko ba babaero siya at wala siyang kwenta. Bakit mahal mo pa rin siya? You're a freaking liar, don't use my father's surname if you don't like him, you're a millionaire now, so change it! Don't say your money will help you. You are a liar!!!"

(Of all the things that I don't like, it's destroying the reputation of someone who's dead and has nothing to do with anything anymore. I hope you'll get karma, it's as if you are uneducated. Don't carry his name if you know that's the kind of attitude your father had. I thought he was a womanizer and not worth anything. Why do you still love him? You're a freaking liar, don't use my father's surname if you don't like him, you're a millionaire now, so change it! Don't say your money will help you. You are a liar!!!)

In another Facebook post, Alexander's mother Robie Asingua called out Pia for the scene, saying: "What a hell are you doing Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, making a false story? Oh yeah, you are a big liar. Your papa never asked for money from you, shame on yourself. Your mama had an affair with [a] neighbor named Jojo, that's why papa abandoned your mother and you."

According to Pep, Robie was Uwe's live-in partner and the mother of Alexander.

Both Robie and Alexander drew flak for their statements, with some social media users saying they were looking for attention. Others said that they should just support Pia.

Alexander later posted this message: "Last post sa lahat, bago kayo mag salita siguraduhin niyong totoo. Kaalaman sa lahat may unang asawa ang nanay ni Pia at si Sarah ay hindi niya kapatid, kaya mag dahan-dahan kayo mag-salita mga bashers, porke't 'di niyo alam istorya ng buhay namin, ganiyan kayo. Last post!"

(Last post for everyone, before you speak, make sure it's true. Everyone knows that Pia's mom had a first husband and Sarah is not her [full] sister. That's why bashers, be careful with what you say. Just because you don't know our story, you're being that way.)

In the comments of Alexander's first post, Sarah warned Alexander about what he was saying.

"Baka gusto mong kalkalin ko yung mga message niyo ng nanay mo sa amin. Baka mapahiya ka. Tigil na kasi, ayan na, fame oh! EMBRACE IT!” she said.

(You might want me to dig up the messages you and your mother sent to us. You might just get embarassed. Stop it, there it is, fame! Embrace it!)

Sarah also answered a question as to whether she plans to gather evidence against Robie and Alexander.

She said, along with laughing emojis, "Mamshie hinahakot ko. Naghahanap na. May baril ako pero walang bala e." (Mamshie, I'm compiling and looking. I have a gun but I don't have bullets.)

Pia has yet to comment on the issue. – Rappler.com