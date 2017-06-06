The 'Sana Maulit Muli' stars catch up over dinner with their spouses

Published 12:58 PM, June 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Their movie reunion may be on hold, but that doesn't mean Lea Salonga and Aga Muhlach haven't caught up.

The two were all smiles in a photo that Lea posted on Instagram on Monday, June 5.

In the caption, she wrote: "Dinner companion for tonight. Spouses were also in attendance! #HopiaNoMore."

Aga and his wife, entertainment personality and former beauty queen Charlene Gonzalez, re-posted the same photo, with Aga saying he enjoyed their dinner.

Aga and Lea, who starred in Bakit Labis Kitang Mahal and Sana Maulit Muli were supposed to have a reunion film in 2016. But in an interview with ABS-CBN in March, Lea said the movie will have to wait due to their respective schedules. Lea is currently a coach on The Voice Teens Philippines, while Aga is spending time with his family.

"He [Aga] is way too busy playing golf and traveling the world, checking out really amazing art, and watching his wife run marathons. So you know what, I think we have to let him live his life for a while," Lea said.

After a break, Aga returned to television in 2016 as a judge on the reality show Pinoy Boyband Superstar. – Rappler.com