Chris Hemsworth weighs in on who he thinks would win in a fight – Wonder Woman or Thor

Published 1:24 PM, June 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Wonder Woman has broken records with its opening weekend, and the stars of Marvel's Cinematic Universe are all for it. (READ: 'Wonder Woman' grosses P48.39M on PH opening day)

Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, earned $103 million at the North American box office, the biggest debut for a female director.

The iconic superhero is a DC Comics character, but Marvel stars like Lupita Nyong'o, who's set to star in the upcoming Black Panther, Chris Evans (Captain America), and Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) are cheering on the movie's success.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel movies, voiced out what he really thought of the superhero through a tweet in response to Gal.

In a video on Yahoo! News anchor Katie Couric's Twitter account, Gal asked Chris who he thought would win in a fight – Wonder Woman or Thor?



Chris responded, "I think she'd kick Thor's a**."

I think she'd kick Thor's a** — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 3, 2017



Gal tweeted back, suggesting a DC-Marvel crossover: "I always knew you were a smart guy. But I think it's worth a fight. We should collide worlds."

I always knew you were a smart guy :) But I think its worth a fight . we should collide worlds — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 4, 2017



Meanwhile, on Twitter, Lupita praised the film, saying, "The GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with [Wonder Woman]. [Gal Gadot] will glue you to the screen and director [Patty Jenkins] is NOT PLAYING AROUND."

Chris Evans and Mark also congratulated the film on its success.





Yay! "Wonder Woman" shatters box office with biggest female director opening. Ever. https://t.co/Ymnlz3MCVR # via @HuffPostEnt — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 4, 2017



Joss Whedon, who directed Marvel's The Avengers and The Avengers: Age of Ultron and DC Comics' Justice League, sent out a tweet alluding to an all-female screening of Wonder Woman in New York.

"I got to see Wonder Woman by myself weeks ago, so shut up, there's already been a man-only screening. Oh, and it's a godddamn delight," he said.

I got to see Wonder Woman by myself weeks ago so shut up there's already been a man-only screening.



Oh and it's a godddamn delight. pic.twitter.com/PHWQWxcIwN — Joss Whedon (@joss) June 2, 2017



Wonder Woman is currently in cinemas. – Rappler.com