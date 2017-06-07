Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla return to television in the sequel of 'Imortal'

Published 8:28 PM, June 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla tandem (aka KathNiel) is back with a new telserye, La Luna Sangre.

The show is the 3rd installment in the fantasy franchise, which includes Lobo (2008) and Imortal (2010).

Joining the couple on-screen are Angel Locsin and John Lloyd Cruz, reprising their roles as Lia and Mateo. Also onboard is Richard Gutierrez, who is back from a break – La Luna Sangre is his first TV show with ABS-CBN too.

The series takes places after a few years after Imortal. In the new series, Lia and Mateo are happily in love and are settled in the province with their daughter Malia (Kathryn Bernardo). (WATCH: Full trailer of 'La Luna Sangre' released)

But their past comes back to haunt them when a prophecy known as "La Luna Sangre" predicts that the child of a werewolf and a vampire will defeat an evil vampire who is tattooed with cursed ink. (WATCH: Richard Gutierrez is a vampire in 'La Luna Sangre')

Believing that Lia and Mateo's daughter Malia is the chosen one, a group of vampires led by Sandrino (Richard Gutierrez) hunts them down. Lia and Mateo fight to save their daughter and later entrust Malia under the care of their friends, who raise her.

Before you see the show on June 19, here's a look at the cast of La Luna Sangre.

Angel Locsin as Lia Ortega-Rodriguez

The chosen lobo (wolf) from Imortal, Lia is now happily married to Mateo and is the mother of Malia. She and Mateo entrust their daughter to their friends, who raise Malia, believing that she is the one who will defeat Sandrino.



Angel previously played Lyka Ortega in Lobo, with Piolo Pascual as Noah Ortega.

John Lloyd Cruz as Mateo Rodriguez

Mateo was previously a vampire in Imortal and gave up his powers to live a normal life with Lia. Now settled with their daughter Malia, Mateo finds his family in danger, as the vampire Sandrino vows to kill his daughter.

Richard Gutierrez as Sandrino

Sandrino is king of the vampires and leads the hunt for Lia and Mateo's daughter, as he believes that she will be the one to kill him. He is the long lost son of Magnus (Jake Roxas).

Daniel Padilla as Tristan

Tristan grew up hating vampires after his father (Romnick Sarmenta) was killed by one. He was later taken to Manila, where he became a jeepney driver. He meets Malia there, not realizing that they met when they were younger.

Kathryn Bernardo as Malia

Malia is the daughter of Mateo and Lia. She is trained by a group of vampires and werewolves who believe that she is the one who will defeat Sandrino. It is unclear whether she is a vampire or a werewolf.

Joross Gamboa as Varisto

Varisto is a lobo (wolf) who raises Malia after Lia and Mateo are killed while saving her from Sandrino and his group.

Bryan Santos as Gael

Gael is a vampire and one of Mateo's friends who joins him in a battle to save Malia. He later becomes one of her defenders.

Gael is one of the characters from Imortal who is now in La Luna Sangre.

Randy Santiago as Doc

Doc is a mortal who works in a mechanic shop and raises Tristan.

Sue Ramirez as Catlea

According to Sue, Catlea is also a lobo who acts as Malia's older sister.

Ina Raymundo as Verushka

She is the wife of the punong-bantay (leader) Frederick and the mother of Jake. She will make sure that they will hold on to the leadership of the tribe. She is also a lobo.

Gelli de Belen as Betty

Betty is the aunt of Tristan and the sister of his father, who according to Gelli, is a former "luna." They get separated and will meet again when Tristan is grown up.

Tony Labrusca as Jake

He is the son of Frederick and Veruskha. He is also a lobo and seems to admire Malia.

Victor Neri as Frederick

He is the punong-bantay (leader) of the tribe and will be one of those to look out for Malia.

Other confirmed cast members include Nikki Valdez and Michael Agassi.

Chillax while waiting for our scene! #LaLunaSangre thanks @leaflifeph for my stevia! A post shared by Michael Agassi(Michael Damaso) (@michaelagassi) on Jun 4, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

La Luna Sangre is directed by Cathy Garcia Molina and will premiere on June 19. – Rappler.com