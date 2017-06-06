The singer, who is in Seattle to perform for the musical 'Here Lies Love,' recalls how an unidentified gunman shot at the car he was in

Published 10:27 PM, June 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Singer and theater actor Mark Bautista has survived a shooting incident in the US.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 6, Mark shared that he was in an Uber when a gunman inside the the vehicle in front of them came out of the sunroof and shot two guns at them.

He recounted: "God, thank you for protecting us! (That's the exact photo of the gunman and his car in front of us. He was out [through] the sunroof holding two guns while carelessly firing them towards us). This was the most terrifying moment I've ever experienced in my whole life. I'm happy that we're safe now but when I found out that our car was actually hit by a bullet – where I was seated – I was literally shaking and my hands were cold.

"The picture of the gunman firing two guns right in front of us is still so clear to me. It could happen to anyone and anywhere. We're indeed living in a crazy world. Be safe, guys, and take care of each other. The first photo was taken from the dashcam video of the Uber car."

His post also shows photos of the police after the incident and a video of the marks on the car.

In an interview with Pep, Mark said that the gunman was able to escape after the incident but that his driver was able to take a photo of him.

Mark is currently in the US as he's playing the role of Ferdinand Marcos in the Seattle Repertory Theatre's staging of Here Lies Love. – Rappler.com