Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla play Malia and Tristan in the sequel of 'Imortal'

Published 11:08 PM, June 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The full trailer of the teleserye La Luna Sangre was released on Tuesday, June 6.

The trailer for the 3rd installment to Lobo and Imortal shows the former vampire Mateo (John Lloyd Cruz) and lobo (werewolf) Lia (Angel Locsin) now happily married and settled in the province with their daughter Malia. (WATCH: Angel Locsin, John Lloyd Cruz reunite in 'La Luna Sangre' teaser)

But their past has come back to haunt them. The two are unaware of a prophecy called "La Luna Sangre" that says that the child of a werewolf and a vampire will defeat an evil vampire who is tattooed with cursed ink. (WATCH: Richard Gutierrez is a vampire in 'La Luna Sangre')

When evil vampires led by Sandrino (Richard Gutierrez) attack their barangay, Lia and Mateo fight to save themseves and their daughter. They eventually leave Malia under the care of their companions, who train her, believing that she is the one who will defeat Sandrino.

But years later, Malia (Kathryn Bernardo) finds that her powers didn't manifest when she turned 21 as she had expected. She heads of to the city, where she meets Tristan (Daniel Padilla).

La Luna Sangre is directed by Cathy Carcia Molina and also stars Joross Gamboa, Bryan Santos, Sue Ramirez, Victor Neri, Gelli de Belen, Ina Raymundo, Tony Labrusca, and Randy Santiago. The show is set to air on June 19. – Rappler.com