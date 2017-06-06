T.O.P is taken to the hospital due to a suspected drug overdose

Published 12:50 AM, June 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Big Bang member Choi Seung Hyun, aka T.O.P., was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, June 6, after he was found unconscious.

According to a report from Allkpop.com, a representative from YG Entertainment confirmed that singer was taken to the hospital and is in the intesive care unit for a suspected drug overdose.

"We've been told T.O.P is receiving intensive care for a drug overdose after being taken to the emergency room. His mother is currently staying beside him at the hospital," the representative said. “We are still checking whether or not he has regained consciousness yet. Please wait for developments.”

In an updated report on Soompi.com, another representative from YG Entertainment said more about T.O.P's condition: "T.O.P has been taken to the Intensive Care Unit and is receiving intensive care. He normally takes tranquilizers, but according to the police, he took more than usual this time."

The singer, who enlisted in the military early this year, was expelled on Monday, June 5, after he admitted to smoking marijuana. In a letter posted on Big Bang's social media accounts, T.O.P. apologized for his behavior and said that he will not make the same mistake again.

According to the English translation, part of the letter read: "First of all, I want to apologize with all my heart for disappointing many and causing a controversy through my fault.

"I am too embarrassed of myself even to apologize in person... I do not have any excuses and I have many regrets. I am now cautiously writing while I am afraid of everything...

"I believe I should be rightly punished for hurting the members, the label, the public, the fans who cherished me, and my family in a way that cannot be fixed. My heart hurts, and I am very disappointed in myself."

His military service, according to the report, will be on hold and he will likely have to re-enlist.

Big Bang is one of Korea's top groups that have a massive following worldwide. They are known for their hits such as "Fantastic Baby," "Bad Boy," and "Haru Haru." – Rappler.com