The award-winning actress joins Rachel Bloom, Glenn Close, Whoopi Goldberg, and many more as one of the event's celebrity presenters

Published 1:45 AM, June 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Lea Salonga is a celebrity presenter at the 2017 Tony Awards! (FULL LIST: Nominees, Tony Awards 2017)

Lea shared the news with her fans on Wednesday, June 7, saying on Facebook: "I'm leaving on a jet plane tonight... FOR THIS!!! It's official, I'll be presenting at the Tony Awards this Sunday, June 11! It's theater's biggest night, and I am thrilled to be heading there!!!"

On Twitter, Lea asked her friend, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, for a selfie on the awards night. She was also excited about seeing Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies, and who will be presenting an award as well.

Dear @Lin_Manuel, please promise me just one selfie on Sunday. Thanks, Pare! xxx — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) June 6, 2017





Just found out Mark Hamill will also be there. I repeat: LUKE SKYWALKER WILL BE AT THE TONY AWARDS!!!!!! @TheTonyAwards — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) June 6, 2017



Aside from Lea, other celebrity presenters at the 2017 Tonys include Sara Bareilles, Rachel Bloom, Glenn Close, Whoopi Goldberg, Orlando Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, Josh Gad, and many more.

The Tony Awards will be held on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. It will be televised live on CBS at 7 pm central. – Rappler.com