Against the Current is having two concerts in the Philippines, and you can attend for free!

Published 12:10 PM, June 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Against the Current is coming to Manila again this 2017 and this time, they're holding two shows for free!

On June 5, the band announced their Asia concert tour dates, saying that they would be in the Philippines on September 30 and October 1.

Their September 30 show will be held at the UP Town Center, while the October 1 show will be held at Ayala Malls Solenad.

Later on June 5, lead vocalist Chrissy Costanza and guitarist Daniel Gow revealed on Twitter that their Philippine concerts are free.

"Manila, you've given us so much love over the last few years so our two shows in Manila are absolutely FREE. See you there," said Chrissy.

Going to Asia one last time on In Our Bones. More to come! See you there!! https://t.co/wAxvGEWxuM



P.S. The Philippines shows are free pic.twitter.com/PU5LDuSmkH — Dan Gow (@DanielGow) June 6, 2017



Against the Current previously performed in the Philippines in 2014, 2015, and 2016. – Rappler.com